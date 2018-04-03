Cardi B Is Fulfilling Our Late Night TV Dreams By Co-Hosting ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon

#The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
04.03.18 40 mins ago

NBC

By all measures, Cardi B’s appearance on The Tonight Show back in December was peak television: Her vibrant personality was out in full force as she talked about Christmas gifts, her engagement ring, and all the success she’s been having. Fallon didn’t quite know how to handle her, which made for a delightful contrast between the two that, in a rare feat for late night television, kept viewers wondering what would happen next.

Now the sequel is on its way, and it’s probably going to be better than ever, because this time, Cardi will be sharing the driver’s seat: She is set to return to The Tonight Show on April 9, but she won’t just be a guest, as the Associated Press reports that she will be co-hosting the show with Fallon — and she’s the first person to ever co-host the show. The AP also notes that Cardi will perform and promote her upcoming album, Invasion Of Privacy.

There’s no word yet on who that night’s guests will be or what else is going on in the episode, so it’s anybody’s guest what the show will be like. Maybe Cardi will bring some of her famous friends on, or perhaps the guests will be just as bemused as Fallon was during their first encounter? Maybe she’ll do something cool with The Roots? Whatever the case, this hosting gig will come just a couple days after Cardi’s stint as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live — during which she had better appear in a sketch, by the way, because her Amazon Super Bowl commercial proves that she knows her way around comedy.

In the meantime, revisit Cardi and Fallon’s original interview here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSCardi Bjimmy fallonTHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP