Chris Brown Has Been Arrested Following A Rape Allegation In Paris

Update: Chris Brown’s alleged victim has spoken about the incident which led to Brown being arrested on potential charges of aggravated rape. Talking with French magazine Closer, the woman, who is referred to as Karima to preserve her anonymity, said that at the hotel, “Brown followed me [into the bathroom] and grabbed me by the arm. He took me inside a tiny room resembling a closet. He closed the door… It went on for 25 to 30 minutes.” She described the alleged incident as “brutal and violent,” and said, “He was being threatening and aggressive. I was scared.” She added that Brown’s friend and his bodyguard also abused her. She concluded, “I was raped three times by three different men. It’s unbearable.”

However, TMZ reports that “someone connected to Brown” said that Brown “was never alone with the alleged victim,” and that “Chris’ girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time.” The person also said there were over 20 people in the room listening to music from Brown’s phone.

—

Chris Brown has had a lot of legal issues over the past decade or so, and now the list has gotten even longer: Brown is currently in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint against the 29-year-old singer, according to French officials. Two other men, who have been identified as Brown’s bodyguard and his friend, have also been arrested. Brown was detained on Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions, and is still in custody as of Tuesday, according to a judicial official.

The 24-year-old woman who filed the complaint says she met Brown and his friends overnight on January 15 and January 16 at the Le Crystal nightclub, then the four of them went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris. French police are currently investigating the woman’s complaint.

This is far from Brown’s first run-in with the law. Most infamously, he was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats after hitting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Most recently, he was arrested after a Florida show in July of 2018 on a charge of felony battery. On the music side of things, Drake recently teased a possible “Aubreezy” collaboration with the controversial singer.