Getty Image

Drake and Chris Brown reconnected during Drake’s recent “Aubrey And The 3 Amigos” tour at the Los Angeles stop, where both stars shared the stage for the first time in nearly a decade. Whether your feelings on that are positive, negative, or neutral, it appears you may need to get used to seeing the pair together a lot more in the future as Drake dropped an Instagram post teasing future collaboration and even a possible musical nom de plume: “Aubreezy,” an obvious portmanteau of Drake’s first name and Chris’s nickname, Breezy, a la Mih-Ty, the joint project from R&B singers Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign that dropped last year.

“2019 cook up,” he wrote in the caption under a photo taken during his New Year’s Eve festivities. Clearly he seems ecstatic to be celebrating with his former rival, especially after clearing up another former feud with Meek Mill ahead of the latter’s well-received album, Championships. Certainly, it couldn’t help having another popular artist in his corner after his rift with Kanye put the kibosh on future jam sessions with Travis Scott and more “Sicko Mode” magic.

However, if it were up to some of his fans (who, lest we forget, include plenty of women), Drake would find another potential partner-in-rhyme that comes with a lot less baggage. After videos for songs like “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings” helped Drake achieve the pinnacle of his musical success — both of which directed by a woman, Karena Evans — linking up with Chris Brown seems like a big step back. Either way, with their respective track records, whatever the duo has planned is sure to be a big hit despite the naysayers.