The Actress Who Bit Beyonce Has Allegedly Been Identified

#Beyonce
03.30.18 1 hour ago

FOX

Sometimes the internet unites over something mundane like why this woman threw away her coworker’s shrimp fried rice, and sometimes it comes together over something completely earth-shattering: someone had the audacity to bite Beyonce on the face at a party. The mystery of #WhoBitBeyonce took over Twitter this week after GQ released a profile of actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish that included some piping hot tea.

“There was this actress there,” said Haddish, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest… She bit Beyoncé in the face.” Come again? “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ And so then… a lot of things happened.”

The story inspired a number of actresses to hilariously come forward to say that they did not bite Beyonce, and Twitter superuser Chrissy Teigen to drop a few tantalizing hints. While many began to despair that the mystery may never be solved, it appears that the culprit has allegedly been found: actress Sanaa Lathan, star of Love and Basketball, Brown Sugar, and most recently seen on Fox’s Shots Fired. Page Six reports that “multiple sources” confirmed that Lathan was in fact guilty of crossing this particular line. Lathan herself cheekily denied the charges on Twitter.

Will we ever know for sure? Probably not until Beyonce confirms the story herself (she won’t). In the meantime, Lathan might want to watch out. The Beyhive is not a particularly forgiving bunch.

(Via Page Six)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCESanaa LathanTiffany Haddish

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 9 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP