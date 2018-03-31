The Actress Who Bit Beyonce Has Allegedly Been Identified

FOX

Sometimes the internet unites over something mundane like why this woman threw away her coworker’s shrimp fried rice, and sometimes it comes together over something completely earth-shattering: someone had the audacity to bite Beyonce on the face at a party. The mystery of #WhoBitBeyonce took over Twitter this week after GQ released a profile of actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish that included some piping hot tea.

“There was this actress there,” said Haddish, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest… She bit Beyoncé in the face.” Come again? “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ And so then… a lot of things happened.”

The story inspired a number of actresses to hilariously come forward to say that they did not bite Beyonce, and Twitter superuser Chrissy Teigen to drop a few tantalizing hints. While many began to despair that the mystery may never be solved, it appears that the culprit has allegedly been found: actress Sanaa Lathan, star of Love and Basketball, Brown Sugar, and most recently seen on Fox’s Shots Fired. Page Six reports that “multiple sources” confirmed that Lathan was in fact guilty of crossing this particular line. Lathan herself cheekily denied the charges on Twitter.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

"If I did it" is the guiltiest phrasing — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 26, 2018

Will we ever know for sure? Probably not until Beyonce confirms the story herself (she won’t). In the meantime, Lathan might want to watch out. The Beyhive is not a particularly forgiving bunch.

(Via Page Six)