We are officially in our second day of the Beyonce biting saga, and, surprisingly, some ground is being made at solving the mystery of who bit Beyonce at a Los Angeles afterparty in December. It’s really been a story that we could, uh, sink our teeth into. The incident was revealed by Tiffany Haddish in a GQ interview, where she recalled hearing about the event via a friend of Beyonce and later was talked down by Bey herself, with the megastar pop queen asking Haddish to “just chill” because the culprit was clearly on drugs.

Maybe doing the best journalism on the subject is The Huffington Post, who is methodically contacting actresses that they feel might have had a chance to be the biter. Or, actresses they just think it would be funny if they were the biter. And, some of the actresses have actually responded to the requests for comments, many of them in hilarious ways.

Take Oscar winner and Rat Pack member Shirley MacLaine, whose rep responded, “No, Shirley did not bite anything. She’s 83 years old, for God’s sake.” Or beloved Hollywood star Amy Adams, who seems like the nicest person on earth, whose rep thought the whole situation was hilarious. “Hahaha, NO. So funny that you would ask if Amy Adams did this?” they responded.

Others got more defensive, like former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, whose spokesperson said “Why in the world would you think Jennifer Aniston would do such a thing? It’s absurd.”

Check out a few more of the responses to the Huff Po inquires below.