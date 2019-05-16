Getty Image

It’s been almost two months since the sudden and tragic passing of Los Angeles rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist Nipsey Hussle. In this brief span of time, legions of friends, family members, admirers, and collaborators have publically shared tributes to Hussle and the effect his work has had on their lives.

We also learned of the many ongoing projects that the 33-year-old had been developing at the time of his death While he accomplished so much in his short life, it was clear that he had so much more planned. On Wednesday, DJ Khaled — a friend and collaborator of Hussle’s — revealed yet another project that the Crenshaw rapper had been working on right before his death.

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙 God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

A few days ahead of the release of his eleventh studio album Father of Asahd, the producer and media personality shared a heartfelt letter on social media. It read:

Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend, Nipsey Hussle. Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called “Higher.” After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world.

Khaled closed the note by saying that 100 percent of the proceeds generated by “Higher” would go toward the benefit of Hussle’s children, Kross and Emani.

John Legend is also reportedly on the song. Just after Hussle’s death, the singer shared a tweet referencing the project.

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

You can read Khaled’s letter in it’s entirety above.