Getty Image

Yesterday, the weekend came to an end with some upsetting and unexpected news: Nipsey Hussle died after being fatally shot in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old rapper was in the midst of tremendous professional success: His debut album, 2018’s Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

More importantly, though, he was a positive force in his south LA community, and today, he was actually scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department to discuss ways to help stop gang violence. The Los Angeles Times reports that a law enforcement source told them the shooter responsible for Hussle’s death “is probably associated with a gang.”

Following Hussle’s death, LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff wrote on Twitter, “We ([Michel Moore, LAPD Chief Of Police] and I) were meeting, at the request of [Hussle], with him and [Roc Nation] tomorrow at 4 pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad.” Soboroff also wrote in a pair of tweets, “A weekend in Los Angeles with incidents of tragic violence. This needs to simply STOP. [Nipsey Hussle]: RIP sir. Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your and so many other tragic unnecessary killings.”

