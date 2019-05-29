Getty Image

Ever since Drake and Future released their 2015 collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive, their fans have clamored for a sequel and speculation has run rampant online. And while the two rappers have been more than happy to encourage the speculation with hints and teases, there has so far been very little evidence that plans for such a project existed. However, a new tease from producer ATL Jacob will likely throw plenty of gas on the smoldering flames of speculation, accelerating them into a roaring inferno.

During a late night — or early morning — post on his Instagram story, Jacob gave fans a glimpse of his computer’s monitor, where a folder full of neatly labeled .mp3s caught their eyes. Although most of the files were prefixed “FBG” — which fans believe is an abbreviation for “FreeBandz Gang,” Future’s record label/rap crew of which ATL Jacob is a member alongside Young Scooter, Doe Boy, DJ Esco, and Zoey Dollaz, towards the bottom of the list, the filenames switch to a different designation. Around eight of the filenames begin with the tag “FUT X DRA,” which pretty clearly implies both Future and Drake’s names and a collaborative nature. Whether tracks represent beats Jacob crafted for a possible project or tracks recorded by the labeled artists is anyone’s guess. However, many are likely to take it as a sign that the two artists are once again teaming up for a collaborative project.