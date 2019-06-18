Who Is Drake’s Best Rap Collaboration Partner?

Getty Image / UPROXX Studios

Over the years, Drake has granted his golden touch to countless artists by way of features, turning regional hits into national radio mainstays, transforming emerging talents into bonafide stars, and racking up accusations of cultural appropriation along the way. However, he’s also opened his musical catalog to a number of peers, resulting in standout collaborations with some of the hottest stars over the course of his decade of cultural ubiquity.

From collecting guest verses from his earliest inspirations like Kardinal Offishall, Little Brother, Nickelus F, and yes, even the members of Clipse, Malice and Pusha T, to building a rock-solid run of megahits alongside sometime-rival Meek Mill to his Young Money posse cuts with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, Drake’s record of collaborations is nearly unmatched in the rap game today.

Over the past weekend, Drake released his latest tag-team single, “Money In The Grave,” with Rick Ross, one of his favorite partners-in-rhyme over the past several years. It was their first collaboration since Drake’s tiff with Ross’ Maybach Music lieutenant Meek Mill and as such, generated plenty of excitement among fans, including one question that stood out among the buzz: Which of Drake’s collaborators does he have the best record with? Let’s take a look and see if we can’t determine just which of Drake’s favored tag-team partners he has the best music with. By no means is this a comprehensive list — that would be just about novella length and who has the time? — but these are some of his most prolific team-ups over the past 10 years.

Note: Chris Brown is automatically disqualified for reasons that should be obvious. Come on, Drake, do better.