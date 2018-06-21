October

Run It Back is a retrospective review of classic or game-changing hip-hop releases whose style and sound still resonate with listeners in the modern, streaming-driven era. Hip-hop has always been a forward-facing, youth-oriented culture, but it’s also deeply informed by the past. This is our way of bridging the gap, paying homage to rap’s roots while exploring how they still hold relevance today.

In the video for “I’m Upset,” the second single from Drake’s upcoming fifth studio album, Scorpion, he nostalgically returns to his entertainment roots, commandeering the exterior of Studio C of Epitome Pictures and once again dressing it as the facade of Degrassi Community School for a reunion of his castmates and friends from the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation.

It’s almost hard to believe that it’s been ten years since the actor Aubrey Graham walked off that set to pursue his dream of rap stardom and simply amazing that not only was he able to achieve it, he has become one of the top names in hip-hop, with multiple No. 1 singles and albums, corporate endorsements, and successful tours under his belt. Once a member of an ensemble cast on a cable TV, high school soap opera, he’s become one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

While much praise is (rightfully) heaped onto Drake’s “breakout” mixtape So Far Gone, it was really first mixtape released after he left his regular role on Degrassi that truly showed off his chops and proved his dream was not only feasible — it was practically inevitable. Released in 2007, Comeback Season may not have had the best title for the mixtape that basically introduced the world to the actor-turned-rapper who would turn the 6 (and the rap world as a whole) upside down, but the music on it embodied the star quality that would come to be his number one calling card, even before he had ever crafted a legitimate hit.

While the video for the album’s first single, “Replacement Girl,” did become the first music video from a Canadian artist to be featured on BET, its reception was lukewarm, to say the least. But the rest of the album showed flashes of the potential that Drake possessed even then, gave glimpses into his multifaceted stylistic approach to hip-hop and R&B, and delved into the varied influences that contained the seeds of his later success.