Nicki Minaj Reveals The One Thing Drake Was Worried About During His Beef With Meek Mill

04.12.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

During her interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio today to debut “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” Nicki MInaj not only revealed the true story behind her “Motorsport” verse and supposed beef with Cardi B, she also shared her thoughts on another high-profile disagreement in hip-hop.

During Meek Mill and Drake’s highly publicized beef in 2015, Nicki was dating Meek Mill and and largely stayed out of the tiff between her boyfriend and labelmate, but says that she did try to stop the beef before it ever started, telling Meek, “Don’t do that,” with regard to his ill-advised, late-night Twitter rant that sparked the back-and-forth between the two former collaborators. She also said that the only thing Drake said he was worried about during the situation was that Nicki would take on it herself to also take a shot at him.

“It was one of the hardest parts of my career to date,” she admitted. “I couldn’t really say much, and I felt so imprisoned in that moment. When we later spoke about it, Drake said, ‘I wasn’t worried about anything in that entire situation other than, ‘What if Nicki takes a shot?’ He said throughout the whole beef that was the only thing he was worried about… That would have been painful for both of us.”

She explains that she was behind the scenes wishing it didn’t happen, but that now, they’ve all put the past behind them and moved on. Now, she’s focused on her upcoming album, releasing the first two singles, and beginning her return to music in earnest by clearing the air about those past instances of friction to get a fresh start.

