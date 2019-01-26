Getty Image

It’s been over two years since Frank Ocean dropped two albums at the same time. His album, Blonde, was immediately available for streaming and purchase. His other album, Endless, was a visual album. The 45-minute long album was set to a beautifully directed film. Upon the visual album’s release, Apple Music was the only way to view and listen to the album. Shortly after, the album was widely available with a quick google search.

A year later in November of 2017, a vinyl and CD version of Endless was released.

Now, Endless will soon be available to stream. This will be the first time the album can be streamed track-by-track. The date of when Endless will be available has not yet been released, but a report from Billboard promises that the album will “be made available soon.”

Both Endless and Blonde were released on Def Jam records. The albums were reportedly the last albums released by Frank Ocean to be on the record label. According the the Associated Press, the relationship between the artist and the label was like a “bad marriage.” Frank Ocean “didn’t want to be on a label. He wanted to do his own thing.” Def Jam Records decided to release Frank Ocean from his contract early, before both Blonde and Endless were released.