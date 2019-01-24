Getty Image

Back in 2017, it seemed like every artist wanted to cover SZA. Khalid, Miguel, and more all hopped on the wave to sing along to “The Weekend,” the dreamy standout single from her debut album, Ctrl. Now, R&B mystery man Frank Ocean is the latest artist to take a crack at it, posting a smooth cover to his newly-public Instagram. It didn’t take long for the screen capture to end up on one of his many fan sites; check out the teaser video below.

Frank shared a cover of “The Weekend” by SZA on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/sEMLeCZ2Lk — Frank Ocean Info (@FRANKOCEANinfo) January 24, 2019

Frank recently explainedthat he made his Instagram public after lurking on the edges of the social network to take more control over his public image. Since he perceived a “dissonance” in who he feels he is and how fans see him, he wanted to open up the dialogue to give them a more realistic view. The short clip of his SZA cover is plenty of reason to think that was a good idea.

Meanwhile, SZA herself is up for a Grammy Award alongside Kendrick Lamar for their song “All The Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack. She was also billed on the tribute concert dedicated to the late Aretha Franklin with Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Common, and John Legend that took place on January 13. The concert was recorded for broadcast later in the year.