Getty Image

Ever since streaming and social media became mainstream tools that anyone could use to discover and share new music, artists have had a field day with release schedules, often announcing an album via Instagram or Twitter just days or even hours before dropping it. Future, who has been teasing the release of something over the past few days on his newly reset Instagram, joined in on the fun this morning, announcing the release of a project called “Save Me” this Friday, June 7.

While his post doesn’t say whether the project is a new song, EP, or full album, all are well within the realm of possibility for the prolific trap rap pioneer. While he already released one album this year, The Wizrd, it wouldn’t be beyond him to immediately followup with a new full length, especially considering that he did something similar with the releases of Future/HNDRXX, a “double album” that was released on back-to-back Fridays in 2017.

More and more artists have embraced the freedom of streaming to release multiple projects within a year, including fellow Atlantans Gunna, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty, while the “two albums in a year” release strategy has paid off big for other big-name stars like Anderson .Paak, who followed up the lukewarm reception of his adventurous Oxnard with the relatively more conventional but better received Ventura just a few months later.

We’ll find out exactly what Future has planned in just a few days.