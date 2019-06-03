Getty Image

Atlanta trap rap pioneer Future may have spent the early part of his career talking about drugs, but it looks like he’s approaching the subject with a fresh perspective in a snippet of his upcoming music video for “Xanax Damage,” a new song that seems to put the negative effects of his former fascination with pills on display. He posted the short clip to his Instagram, displaying the song’s intro and some of its melancholy lyrics. Check it out below.

It hasn’t been long since the release of Future’s last album, The Wizrd, but considering the frenetic production pace that made Future a legend in certain circles — 56 Nights, anyone? — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s already working on another project. The new direction isn’t much of a shocker either — at least not to anyone who paid attention to the rollout for The Wizrd, in which Future admitted that he was worried that revealing his newfound sobriety (at least from pills and lean) would cause him to fall out of favor with his fans.

One of those fans was Chicago emo-rapper and WRLD On Drugs collaborator Juice WRLD, who revealed that he broke Future’s heart by telling him that his music inspired Juice to try lean at an early age. It looks like he might take on a new viewpoint regarding pharmaceuticals from here on out.