Aftermath Entertainment

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

If Nipsey Hussle’s death had or is still having a heavy effect on you, you might want to skip the last track on Anderson .Paak’s new album Ventura, “What Can We Do?” which features the late, great Nate Dogg. Hearing Nate again is a gut punch — especially for a west coaster like myself — but especially so soon after the realization that we might be running out of new Nipsey Hussle songs in the near future as well.

On the other hand, what better healing instrument, what better salve for the ache in all our hearts, than the soothing, honey-glow tones of Long Beach’s own original thug crooner? Hearing him again on .Paak’s new album this week might buckle your knees and break your heart all over again, but that voice… that voice is like a warm hug from an old friend. It’s a reminder that although the people we love may be gone from our physical presence, we can always hear them again in the work they left behind.

That timeless, eternal quality permeates Ventura, .Paak’s own latest work, which arrives just about on the heels of his previous album, Oxnard. Recorded in conjunction with the 2018 release, Ventura has both a quality of completeness to it that Oxnard seemingly lacked, as well as a hint of mea culpa behind its sonic cohesion that suggests that Anderson is maybe a little aware that Oxnard wasn’t exactly the project his fans wanted at the time.

And while I’ll maintain that Oxnard was easily one of the best projects of the year, perhaps its eclecticism would have been better received was the year not already cluttered with four or five releases all clamoring for our collective attention in 2018. With so much cacophony within a 12-month span, perhaps Oxnard‘s experimentalism wasn’t as appreciated when all anyone seemingly wanted from any project that year was a consistent theme and a manageable running time. As it was, it may have simply been too daunting at a time when a little simplicity could have gone a long way.