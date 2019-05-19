Future Gifted His Five Year Old Son A Rolex And People Are Dragging Him For It

05.19.19 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Finding the perfect gift for someone’s birthday is always challenging. Future thought he hit the mark when he gifted his five-year-old son a gold Rolex watch for his birthday. It was a touching and thoughtful move, but nearly all of Twitter was confused— possibly because most five-year-olds can’t tell time.

The “Mask Off” rapper posted a photo of his son wearing the watch with a quote from Meek Mill, “‘It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist.'”

Future also shared a video of the Rolex unveiling. “Thanks,” was his son’s simple reply to the several thousand dollar gift.

Twitter was quick to comment on the absurdity of the gift. Many users said his son most likely would have preferred an action figure or a toy.

Other users thought the gift was an unnecessary flaunting of wealth.

Many people thought it was funny to give a watch to a child who isn’t old enough to tell time.

Russell Wilson, who shares custody of Future and Ciara’s son, took him go-karting and bought him candy. Many commented on the stark contrast in birthday gifts.

Regardless of the price, Future’s son seemed to enjoy his gifts from both his dads.

Around The Web

TAGSFutureRolex
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP