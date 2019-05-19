Getty Image

Finding the perfect gift for someone’s birthday is always challenging. Future thought he hit the mark when he gifted his five-year-old son a gold Rolex watch for his birthday. It was a touching and thoughtful move, but nearly all of Twitter was confused— possibly because most five-year-olds can’t tell time.

The “Mask Off” rapper posted a photo of his son wearing the watch with a quote from Meek Mill, “‘It was somethin bout that rollie when it first touched my wrist.'”

Future also shared a video of the Rolex unveiling. “Thanks,” was his son’s simple reply to the several thousand dollar gift.

Future gifted his son a Rolex for his 5th birthday 🎁💎 pic.twitter.com/hjuZjOKnVT — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 19, 2019

Twitter was quick to comment on the absurdity of the gift. Many users said his son most likely would have preferred an action figure or a toy.

Baby Future thinking about other 5 year olds playing with Legos and he got a Rolex for his birthday pic.twitter.com/8lHqbb0RwB — Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) May 19, 2019

All his homies got avengers toy sets and action figures, Baby future sitting on the playground with a goddamn Rolex on looking lost. — Rodney Slim Rogers (@SLIMYEAYEA) May 19, 2019

Future: Here is a Rolex for your birthday! Baby Future: pic.twitter.com/E2MQ1FZ8F6 — Hot Spot Mapper (@MapAnalyst) May 19, 2019

Other users thought the gift was an unnecessary flaunting of wealth.

Seeing Future buy his 5yr old a Rolex really pissed me off because that was not about the kid. You nighas can’t buy your kids love, respect and honor. — Blessings (@DreadsNaBOHtie) May 19, 2019

Many people thought it was funny to give a watch to a child who isn’t old enough to tell time.

Baby Future’s gonna be wearing his Rolex still asking “Papa Russ what time is it” lmao — sammi. (@sammwichh) May 19, 2019

Baby Future told Future he wanted to spend more time with him.. so he got him a Rolex??? pic.twitter.com/SzMvCPUL7y — la loba (@vickto_willy) May 19, 2019

Russell Wilson, who shares custody of Future and Ciara’s son, took him go-karting and bought him candy. Many commented on the stark contrast in birthday gifts.

Battle of the dads!! Baby Future turned 5 and spent time with Papa Russ. He was also gifted a Rolex by dad Future at his birthday party. Does Baby Future have the best of both worlds? Should Future step up more? Is Papa Russ holding it down? #streetculturemedia #future pic.twitter.com/wdTI902ny5 — streetculturemedia (@streetculturem2) May 19, 2019

He looks happier in that pic with Russell than he did getting that Rolex from Future. Quality time > material things. — béni. (@WrittenByTerry) May 19, 2019

Regardless of the price, Future’s son seemed to enjoy his gifts from both his dads.