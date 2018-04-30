J. Cole’s ‘KOD’ Tallies The Biggest First Week Sales Of The Year On Its Way To No. 1

#J. Cole
Hip-Hop Editor
04.30.18

Getty Image

Whatever your feelings on J. Cole’s KOD, there’s no denying one fact about the North Carolina rapper’s fifth studio effort: Not only did it continue his streak of massive commercial success, it is also one of the most successful albums on the year. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s 200 albums chart, true, but it also had the biggest streaming first week of 2018 as well as the third biggest streaming week ever.

According to Billboard, KOD’s 397,000 equivalent units is the biggest week for a hip-hop album since Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. cleared 603,000 units on May 6, 2017. It’s J. Cole’s fifth consecutive No. 1, and the fourth to finish its first week at No. 1 (Born Sinner debuted at No. 2 and moved up to No. 1 in its third week). It was also one of Cole’s most talked-about albums after its closer, “1985 (Intro To ‘The Fall Off’),” seemingly sent shots at Lil Pump and stirred the generational conflict controversy in hip-hop once again.

For his part, it seemed Lil Pump was unfazed by Cole’s criticism, shrugging off the track’s admonitions as only increasing his own clout in hip-hop. It doesn’t seem too likely that J. Cole will ever be reaching out to the younger rapper to appear on his upcoming Dreamville Festival, but who knows? Stranger things have certainly happened.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole
TAGSbillboardJ. COLEK.O.D.

Listen To This

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 days ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 5 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 6 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 6 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP