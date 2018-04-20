Getty Image

J. Cole’s new album K.O.D. is out and it’s already making waves in the online discussion thanks to its closer, “1985 (Intro To ‘The Fall Off’).” The song finds Cole lecturing a younger rapper about the impact his music may be having on his impressionable fans. Now, listeners are frantically digging to discover which rapper he’s referring to — if he is indeed speaking to a specific rapper directly.

The trouble is, of course, that his description of his young antagonist fits pretty much any “Lil” rapper who’s blown up on Soundcloud lately, from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Skies to Lil Pump to Tekashi 69 to Lil Peep to Lil Xan, most of whom have been deluged with criticism over everything from declining to rap over DJ Premier beats to calling Tupac’s music “boring.” Cole describes his target as “tatted from your face to your heels,” which describes just about all of the above, some notoriously so.