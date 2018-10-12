https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05tVP7N1UAY

Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign, two of R&B’s most talented stars, are teaming up for a new collaboration project entitled MihTy. Their album will be available on October 26 via Def Jam Records. Along with dropping off more info about the album, they released “Going Through Some Things,” the second single from the project. Who knows when the song was recorded, but both artists have indeed been going through some turmoil. Jeremih’s previous partnership with an artist went up in flames as Teyana Taylor actually took over their tour, and Ty Dolla Sign was previously planning a collaboration project with Mac Miller, who shockingly passed in September.

“Going Through Some Things” is a narrative about a woman dealing with some issues. “She make ’em lose it whenever she get in that stance / She got dreams of islands and ridin’ first class,” Jeremih croons. Ty Dolla Sign follows up by pleading, “1-800 Dolla $ign, give you what you like / Leave your n—-, leave your n—-, he is not your type.”

The raunchy record sets the tone for the album, which will be Jeremih’s first release since this March’s Chocolate Box EP and Ty’s first drop since his Beach House 3 album. You can take a listen to “Going Through Some Things” above.