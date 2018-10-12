Jeremih And Ty Dolla Sign Are Dropping A Collab Album Called ‘MihTy’ Later This Month

10.12.18 22 mins ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05tVP7N1UAY

Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign, two of R&B’s most talented stars, are teaming up for a new collaboration project entitled MihTy. Their album will be available on October 26 via Def Jam Records. Along with dropping off more info about the album, they released “Going Through Some Things,” the second single from the project. Who knows when the song was recorded, but both artists have indeed been going through some turmoil. Jeremih’s previous partnership with an artist went up in flames as Teyana Taylor actually took over their tour, and Ty Dolla Sign was previously planning a collaboration project with Mac Miller, who shockingly passed in September.

“Going Through Some Things” is a narrative about a woman dealing with some issues. “She make ’em lose it whenever she get in that stance / She got dreams of islands and ridin’ first class,” Jeremih croons. Ty Dolla Sign follows up by pleading, “1-800 Dolla $ign, give you what you like / Leave your n—-, leave your n—-, he is not your type.”

The raunchy record sets the tone for the album, which will be Jeremih’s first release since this March’s Chocolate Box EP and Ty’s first drop since his Beach House 3 album. You can take a listen to “Going Through Some Things” above.

Around The Web

TAGSJeremihty dolla sign

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP