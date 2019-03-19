Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now, Lil Uzi Vert’s 100-yard dash to escape the bizarrely penetrating questions of Nardwuar The Human Serviette should be considered legendary. Only months later, other rappers have begun referring to the viral moment in their own interviews when Nardwuar’s expansive knowledge gets too deep for comfort. His latest subject is Dreamville’s JID, with whom he caught up at SXSW, presenting him with his trademark personalized gifts and questions until JID, who is a pretty good sport about the whole thing, fakes his own escape before returning to finish the interview.

The tidbit that sparked his sprint to freedom referenced his past delivering pizzas to Killer Mike’s barbershop in Atlanta, prompting him to ask “Why do you know this?” and take off down the hall yelling “Uzi! Uzi!” before coming back with a mile-wide grin on his face. JID later joked that every artist to do a Nardwuar video from now on will likely try to “pull an Uzi,” which could become as much a fixture of the show as the trademark “doo doo” tune that they all complete their interviews with — even Uzi himself.

Nardwuar also gifted JID with an LP of Little Dragon’s Season High, a vinyl copy of Writers Of The Revolution, a spoken word recording of Langston Hughes and Margaret Danner reading their poems to one another, a photo of JID playing football, and an original 1997 Titanic promotional pin referencing JID’s love for the works of Leonardo DiCaprio, after whom he’s named two of his albums.

JID is currently on the second leg of his Catch Me If You Can Tour, running through to spring.