In the last few years, dozens of parallels have been drawn between two of hip-hop’s more high-profile camps. J. Cole’s Dreamville Records and Top Dawg Entertainment — home of Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and SZA — have had a similar trajectory rising alongside each other, and even market their music to similar demographics. They are both largely vend lyrically focused, socially conscious music that appeals to traditionalist sensibilities while embracing modern styles that appeal to more youthful fans.

However, there are some differences as well. Of course, TDE’s had a head start in both sales and notoriety. For instance, Kendrick Lamar is a huge presence in mainstream pop culture and TDE’s other signees have received some of the benefits of association when it comes to their own commercial prospects. As a result, when the entire crew departed on their 30-city Championship Tour in 2018, they smashed shows in arenas across North America for fans who were willing to show up early to catch even newer artists like Reason and Zacari, to say nothing of Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and Jay Rock, who have all been fixtures of the label’s roster for years.

Dreamville may not be there yet, but this past weekend, I had the opportunity to check out two of the label’s staple artists — one old and one new — in back-to-back nights at the same Southern California venue — and left more convinced than ever that 2019 is Dreamville’s year. While it may have been more coincidence than anything else that found Bas’ Milky Way tour and JID’s Catch Me If You Can tour crossing paths at Orange County’s Observatory in Santa Ana on consecutive nights, that coincidence proved that Dreamville’s artists have all the makings of their own superstar tour, should they ever make the attempt.

The first night, Sunday, belonged to Bas. I mean that in every sense. He owned the stage every second he was on it. His album, Milky Way, was one of the underrated gems of 2018. It flew way under many folks’ radars, but when he dropped the beats to songs like “Boca Raton,” “Barack Obama Special,” and especially “Tribe,” which originally features label boss J. Cole, the assembled Dreamville superfans rapped along to every word like they were Top 40 radio hits. Bas’ stage presence is simultaneously outsized and down-to-earth and he knows all the tricks and hacks to making a small stage seem huge.