Joey Badass’ Groundbreaking Debut Mixtape ‘1999’ Is Now Available On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Editor
06.12.18

In 2012, a then 17-year-old Joey Badass stunned the world with the release of his throwback, bar-heavy debut mixtape, 1999, which broke the mold on expectations for a teen in the so-called “blog era” of rap. His rhymes were precise, his beats were jazzy and crisp, with dusty samples and boom-bap callbacks to the underground rap of yesteryear throughout, and his demeanor was of a seasoned rap veteran 20 years his senior. Unfortunately for aficionados of Joey’s early work, 1999 was never released to the top streaming services, instead living on mixtape sites and illegal Youtube streams — that is, until now.

As of today, June 11, audiences can officially stream 1999 in full on platforms like Spotify and iTunes. Additionally, the album can be purchased on vinyl at ProEra.com and wherever records are sold.

To celebrate the release, Pro Era, Joey’s label/crew has also announced the full lineup of their fourth-annual Steez Day Festival honoring late group member/founder Capital Steez. While the crew had previously announced fellow Beast Coast movement members Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers along with fellow Brooklynite Stro, they’ve included even more supporting acts in the latest announcement, including Mick Jenkins, MadeinTYO, and Jay Critch, as well as hosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97.

This year’s Steez Day Festival will take place on July 9th in Central Park.

Pro Era Records

Around The Web

TAGS1999Joey BadassPro Era

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP