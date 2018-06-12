In 2012, a then 17-year-old Joey Badass stunned the world with the release of his throwback, bar-heavy debut mixtape, 1999, which broke the mold on expectations for a teen in the so-called “blog era” of rap. His rhymes were precise, his beats were jazzy and crisp, with dusty samples and boom-bap callbacks to the underground rap of yesteryear throughout, and his demeanor was of a seasoned rap veteran 20 years his senior. Unfortunately for aficionados of Joey’s early work, 1999 was never released to the top streaming services, instead living on mixtape sites and illegal Youtube streams — that is, until now.

As of today, June 11, audiences can officially stream 1999 in full on platforms like Spotify and iTunes. Additionally, the album can be purchased on vinyl at ProEra.com and wherever records are sold.

To celebrate the release, Pro Era, Joey’s label/crew has also announced the full lineup of their fourth-annual Steez Day Festival honoring late group member/founder Capital Steez. While the crew had previously announced fellow Beast Coast movement members Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers along with fellow Brooklynite Stro, they’ve included even more supporting acts in the latest announcement, including Mick Jenkins, MadeinTYO, and Jay Critch, as well as hosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97.

This year’s Steez Day Festival will take place on July 9th in Central Park.