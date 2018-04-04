Young Brooklyn Rapper Stro Returns With Bishop Nehru To Eliminate Some ‘Bad Vibes’

04.04.18 8 mins ago

Two of hip-hop’s stalwart, young throwback rappers link back up to bring the fun back into rap with “Bad Vibes.” While Stroformerly known as Astro — handles the rhymes, Bishop Nehru gets busy behind the boards to craft a flute sample-driven boom-bap banger.

The mellow flutes-and-strings combo of Bishop Nehru’s melodic instrumental sets the tone for Stro to state his mission in rap and clear the air of the presupposed bad vibes. “Ya’ll either trappin’ or you rappin’ like some sad guys,” he laments on the hook, “F*ck all the stressin’, I just wanna be mad fly.”

While Nehru handles production duty on “Bad Vibes,” he let frequent collaborators Kaytranada and MF Doom handle the beat making on his recent album, Elevators, which is a worthwhile listen for denser, intricate rhyme schemes and hard-hitting punchlines.

Stro and Bishop Nehru are just parts of a recent rap resurgence of lyrically-focused, ’90s-influenced MCs out of New York that includes Joey Badass and Flatbush Zombies, proving that much of the old-head grousing about the youth not appreciating their elders and inspirations is unfounded at best and outright disrespectful to the young bucks’ efforts at worst.

While some of their peers have lapsed further and further into social media gimmickry to build buzz, Stro and Nehru have quietly toiled away independently, crafting lyrically complex, sonically lush albums that would feed any backpacker’s appetite for some good, old-fashioned Golden Era hip-hop.

Around The Web

TAGSbad vibesBishop NehruStro

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP