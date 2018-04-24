Joey Badass Announced The Tight-Knit Lineup For The 2018 Steez Day Festival

04.24.18

4th Annual #STEEZDAY!! Tickets available 4/27!!

Joey Badass, who’s got a busy summer ahead of him as he kicks off his Amerikkkana Tour alongside Compton rappers Buddy and Boogie, has announced the date of the 4th annual Steez Day Music Festival at Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City featuring Joey himself along with his crew Pro Era, as well as fellow Beast Coast crew members Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers, and affiliated Brooklyn MC Stro.

Steez Day Festival is just one festival that has been started in honor of a fallen up-and-coming rap luminary by his surviving crew mates, with ASAP Mob following in Pro Era’s footsteps with their own Yams Day. Unfortunately, the 2017 Yams Day Festival was shut down due to attendees brawling.

Hopefully, Steez Day won’t be marred by bellicose fans, as it’s meant to be a celebration of the life of Pro Era and Beast Coast member Capital Steez, who committed suicide on Christmas Eve in 2012, sending shockwaves through New York’s then-burgeoning next-wave underground rap scene. It was Steez who initially coined the name for the extended crew including The Underachievers and Flatbush Zombies, and was known for his precocious, socially conscious lyrics.

Unfortunately, Steez wasn’t around to witness the eventual success of his crew members, as Joey’s album All-Amerikkkan Badass rewrote the book on throwback, lyrical rap and Flatbush Zombies’ new album Vacation In Hell constituted a rip-roaring comeback for a crew that had been relatively quiet for a few years.

The 4th annual Steez Day 2018 will take over Central Park July 8. Tickets will be available this Friday, April 27.

