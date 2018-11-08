Chicago rapper Juice Wrld is one of the fastest-rising stars in hip-hop, which he’s become by dropping fan-pleasing albums at the drop of a hat. He’s already pulled one off this year, the surprising Wrld On Drugs joint album with Future, but rather than resting on his laurels, he’s already back at it, announcing the release of a follow-up, Armed And Dangerous, via Instagram. It’s dropping at midnight, and from its colorful cover art, it seems his focus might be shifting from gooey drug rap to cartoonish hyperviolence.

As one of the last so-called “Soundcloud rappers,” Juice has largely eschewed traditional release schedules and promotional cycles, but it’s paid off for him mainly due to his expansive social media presence and streaming savvy. With nearly 4 million Instagram followers, that’s a lot of potential eyeballs watching his every move, so whether he’s pulling off hour-long freestyles or dropping brand new projects in the middle of the night, he can be assured of a tremendous response.

That’s why he exemplifies the modern rapper, racking up huge numbers on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, but not being required to spend a lot of time and effort hyping them up. He lets the music speak for itself, and listeners clearly like what they hear. Given his breakneck recording pace, it’s becoming more and more likely we’ll all be hearing a lot more, very soon.