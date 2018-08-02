Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chicago’s Juice Wrld is on a roll after the release of his debut album on Interscope, Goodbye & Good Riddance. After the out-of-the-blue success of singles “Lucid Dreams,” “Wasted,” and “All Girls Are the Same,” Juice has followed up with another melodic, agonized single, “Lean Wit Me.”

The video, above, finds Juice participating in a support group as he details substance abuse that could make Future think twice about his decisions: “F*ck one dose, I need two pills,” he groans, clearly struggling with his addiction both lyrically and visually. As the video’s narrative unspools, Juice deals with the dire consequences of his overindulgence, rhyming, “F*cked up liver with some bad kidneys” as his character in the video makes a desperate emergency call.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Juice’s star is clearly on the rise as Goodbye & Good Riddance managed to debut at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, then climb as high as No. 6 in its third week. On Spotify, “Lucid Dreams” has garnered over 250,000,000 streams and still hovers in the top 10 of the US Top 50, despite Drake’s short run of dominance in the wake of Scorpion’s release and the recent appearance of clear chart bids like DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” and Nicki Minaj’s “Fefe” collaboration with Tekashi 69. Clearly, Juice Wrld has plenty of juice, which can only spell more success for the 20-year-old rapper.

Goodbye & Good Riddance is out now via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. Get it here.