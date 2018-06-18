Getty Image

Before Nas’ Nasir album even dropped, he and the busy Kanye West were getting praise for the album cover that depicts kids up against a brick wall, some holding guns. Since the album released, “Adam And Eve” has been considered one of the standout tracks. There’s one person in particular who definitely agrees with both sentiments: Bay Area producer The Architect, who’s previously used the photo and the mandolin sample in “Adam And Eve” — ironically for a Nas remix project.

On Friday, The Architect producer took to social media to show that Kanye, or somebody in his camp, decided to use the photo from The Architecht’s joing project with Nowaah The Flood, Trill Life Mathematics. The brilliant photo was taken in 1988 by photographer Mary Ellen Clark for Texas Monthly Magazine, for a piece about a rough Dallas neighborhood that the crack epidemic had made worse.

No one knows who chose the cover for Nasir but it’s safe to assume that Kanye had a hand in the process, as he has for every cover released in his June album extravaganza. It isn’t the first controversial cover for Kanye this GOOD Music season as he caught flack for paying $85,000 for a photo of Whitney Houston’s unkempt bathroom and using it as the cover for Pusha T’s cocaine paradise Daytona.