Getty Image

Yeezy season has officially begun. Last night Kanye released two new tracks, what might be the cover art for the new album, and teased the name of his new album.

First, he dropped a fecal-themed gibberish freestyle called “Lift Yourself” which as we reported was probably just a troll of Hot 97 DJ Ebro. The other song came towards the end of the night on LA’s Power 106. And yes: this time it was a real song. “Ye Vs The People” –which you can stream a radio rip of over here– is a collaboration with T.I. that doesn’t really have a verse or chorus structure so much as a back and forth between T.I. and Kanye as they debate Kanye’s recent support of Donald Trump. The song begins with Kanye talking about Obama and Trump “Obama was heaven sent / But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be president.” Clearly, Kanye is still on this president thing.

As the song goes on it digs deeper into the drama kicked up as a result of Kanye supporting Trump. “Bro, I never ever stopped fighting for the people / Actually, wearing the hat to show people that we’re equal” to which T.I. replies “You gotta see the vantage point of the people / What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil.” And Kanye reiterates “See that’s the problem with this damn nation / All blacks gotta be Democrats / Man we ain’t made it off the plantation.”

Meanwhile, early Saturday morning Kanye tweeted screenshots of a conversation he had with “Wes.” In this situation, it is believed that Wes is DJ/producer Wesly Pentz –AKA Diplo– or perhaps Sheck Wes, the latest addition to the G.O.O.D music roster. In any event, the conversation included a picture of Dr. Jan Adams, the surgery who performed breast reduction surgery on Kanye’s mother the day before she died.

“This is my album cover” West claims. West then goes on to ask “Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating.” Wes quickly responded with “LOVE EVERYONE” and Kanye replies, “I Love That.” Whether this is actually the name of the album and actually the cover art remains to be verified but it would be a bold move indeed. Kanye’s new seven track album –whatever it might be called– will be released on 06/01.