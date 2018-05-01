Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In what has become one of the most highly anticipated interviews of 2018, today, Kanye West finally shared his interview with Breakfast Club DJ, Charlamagne Tha God. Coming hot off the heels of his latest pieces of new music, the talk is no bite-sized affair either. West sat down with Charlamagne for what appears to be an entire afternoon, resulting in an interview that clocks in at just about two-hours long, and recalls a similar lengthy interview he gave with Zane Lowe around the time Yeezus dropped five years ago.

Right off the bat, Charlamagne asks Ye about his infamous mental breakdown that took place near the end of 2016 and resulted in the cancellation of his acclaimed Saint Pablo tour. As you might expect, there wasn’t simply one reason that Kanye felt overloaded during that time, and cited the fact that radio didn’t take to the songs off his last album The Life Of Pablo to the degree he would’ve liked. He also noted his loaded schedule, as well as the robbery of his wife Kim Kardashian in Paris.

“Fear, stress, control, being controlled, manipulation; like being a pawn in a chess game of life,” Kanye said of his feelings during that time. “Stressing things that created validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much.”

He also talked about his relationship to Jay-Z, who famously took at shot at him on his most recent album 4:44. “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding,” Kanye said about his “Big Brother” and his wife Beyoncé. Despite the acrimony however, he did note that they’ve been texting lately, and hopes they can have a face-to-face meeting at some point soon.

You can watch his entire interview with Charlamagne Tha God in the video above.