Kanye West Returns To Twitter With A Series Of Videos About ‘Mind Control’

10.13.18 2 hours ago

He’s baaaaaack! An entire week after deactivating his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Kanye West reactivated the former. And his return to Twitter was pretty epic, which is to say kind of weird and confusing.

Saturday night — two days after his instantly infamous meeting with Donald J. Trump, and two weeks after his notorious, MAGA hat-heavy Saturday Night Live appearance — West posted four videos, three of them with the words “Mind control.”

The first two played like failed Instagram Stories someone forgot to delete. His premiere video began with him saying, “I know it’s night time, but…” and then fumbled around, ending after 15 seconds. The second was just 15 seconds of fumbling and inscrutable images.

