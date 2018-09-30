NBC

It’s no secret now that Kanye West really likes Donald Trump. The two have been compared as having similar personalities, Kanye has taken to signing Trump’s name as his own autograph and sporting Trump’s campaign headwear, and the rapper even called the reality show star-turned-politician his brother, claiming that they shared “dragon energy.” Kanye is also fond of ranting during public appearances, so it was a near guarantee he’d turn his SNL performance into an opportunity to stump for Trump. Comedian Chris Rock got part of the stump speech on his Instagram.

And stump he did, giving an impassioned lecture to a disapproving audience after his final performance was cut for time — a lecture that was met with resounding boos from the crowd, according to The Daily Beast. Accompanied by an organ that played softly under his words, turning his impromptu, rambling speech into something of a sermon, Kanye reiterated the conspiracy theory that “welfare” is a Democrat conspiracy to bring down the Black man, defended Donald Trump, and stressed that he felt the United States needs “a dialogue, not a diatribe,” despite the fact that he was in fact currently engaged in, well… a diatribe himself.

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’” Kanye explained before elaborating: “Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

I am here to tell you that Adam literally walked off the stage during Kanye’s speech praising trump. We thanked him for leaving and he waved at us. — 𝚓𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚊 🍂🎃 (@sadboykylo) September 30, 2018

Unfortunately for Kanye, the crowd was almost as tough as one at an open mic where the closing comic bombed worse than Michael Richards did at The Laugh Factory in 2006. He was booed, and his “sermon” went over about as well as Trump’s UN comments did earlier this week. Check out more video of the rant below, shot by fans at home, including Kanye’s longtime collaborator Mike Dean.