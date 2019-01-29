Getty Image

Kanye West originally intended to release his next album, Yandhi, late last year. However, he delayed the album to an as of yet undetermined date, tweeting after a show with Kid Cudi, “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet.” However, over this last weekend, it was revealed that another possible reason for the album’s delay was a new lawsuit Kanye had against his label Def Jam. Now it appears that these rumors were unfounded.

A representative of Kanye told XXL that the article from The Blast, the original source of the story, was inaccurate in that the supposed “new” Def Jam lawsuit is not new at all, and that the reason cited for delaying Yandhi is untrue. The representative said, “The Blast article has the unredacted complaint but it’s not a new lawsuit. It’s the unredacted version of the previous filing. Also there’s another inaccurate portion about him holding up the ninth album. That’s not in the complaint and untrue.”

The representative did not mention The Blast’s previous report, however, that Kanye is suing Jay-Z’s Roc-a-Fella Records and his publishing company, EMI. Although those documents were heavily redacted, it was reported that the motivation for the lawsuit against Roc-a-Fella is “regarding the parties’ rights and obligations to one another under the Recording Agreement and Extensions.”