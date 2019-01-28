Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

If there were an award for Understatement Of The Year, the first nominee and frontrunner to win would be “Kanye West had a roller coaster of a 2018.” He started the year riding high on the buzz from his much-hyped Wyoming sessions, reactivated his Twitter to share his philosophical thoughts with the world, promptly demonstrated why Kanye having social media is a bad idea in the first place, announced that he would be producing a slew of albums for his GOOD Music mates along with his own joint album with Kid Cudi, and generally wrought havoc with his insistence on trolling fans, family, and friends with pro-Trump antics. All that was before June, when the five GOOD Music albums (EPs?) dropped in quick succession.

Despite everything, those five EPs illuminated one truth about Kanye that seemingly no amount of MAGA trolling could ever upset: He still remains one of the preeminent producers within hip-hop and pop culture, capable of capturing the public’s attention with a gravitational pull rivaling Jupiter. As it turns out, there is an award that Kanye is up for, the Grammy for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical, and if you can ignore his shenanigans, it’s clear that it’s an award he deserves to win. In fact, you could say he deserves to win because of all the pesky problematic behavior, considering the best aspect of any of the five EPs happened to be his soulful production, a more advanced version of the Louis Vuitton backpack Kanye that the world first fell in love with 15 years ago — and in some cases, like Ye, the production turned out to the be the only thing to recommend the music at all.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

He’s up against some pretty stiff competition, but just the fact of his self-imposed challenge to produce so much music in such a short window causes his own catalog for the year to stand out. While Boi-1da is also nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for Drake’s song “God’s Plan” and for Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan,” Eminem’s “Lucky You” and Jay Rock’s “Win,” his overall production work for the year was confined mainly to just eight songs across four albums, many of which were co-produced and appeared on collections with around 20 songs. Kanye produced 35 songs himself across five projects — and while you could argue that those were EPs more than full-length albums, the fact that he made them on the fly with the artists involved within about a week each (with the probable exception of Pusha T’s Daytona, the second-most complete record of the batch after Teyana Taylor’s excellent KTSE) overshadows even 1da’s No. 1 accomplishment on “God’s Plan.”