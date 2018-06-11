Kanye West Ties The Record For Most Consecutive No. 1 Albums Thanks To ‘Ye’

#Kanye West
06.11.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

In 2004, Kanye West’s debut album, The College Dropout, peaked in the second spot on the Billboard 200 chart. His sophomore record, Late Registration, went No. 1, starting a chart-topping streak that has now landed him in the record books: For the week ending June 7, Ye is on the top of the charts, which gives Kanye his eighth consecutive No. 1 album (counting Watch The Throne, his collaborative effort with Jay-Z).

As Billboard notes, Ye earned 208,000 equivalent album units for the week, with 85,000 of those coming from traditional album sales. This is historically significant for Kanye in a variety of ways: His eight No. 1 albums in a row ties a record held by The Beatles (for albums released between 1965 to 1968) and Eminem (an active streak since 2000). Not all of the Beatles’ consecutive chart-toppers debuted at the top spot, so Kanye one-upped one of the most legendary bands ever in that regard.

Kanye’s eight No. 1 albums also ties Eminem for the second most chart-topping records in Billboard 200 history, both of whom are second to Jay-Z’s 14 (and all of whom are behind The Beatles’ 19 overall). Ye also had the seventh largest debut streaming week ever, with 180.1 million on-demand audio streams. Ye‘s 208,000 equivalent album units were also good for the fifth biggest week of 2018, behind only Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (461,000 units), J. Cole’s KOD (397,000), Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods (293,000), and Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy (255,000).

Read our review of Ye here.

