Last Friday, Kanye West released his eighth studio album, Ye, after a listening party at a Wyoming ranch that has since banned rappers. You can stream the album here or read our reviews here and here. The 23 minute-long album seemed to be a last-minute affair, with Kanye still working on it during the day of release and the album cover itself being snapped on Kanye’s iPhone on the way to the listening party:
