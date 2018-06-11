‘Rick And Morty’ Made This Unsettling Birthday Song For Kanye West

Last Friday, Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday and released his and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts. But the praise for Kids See Ghosts was likely outshined by an even better birthday gift: Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and synthpop duo Chaos Chaos‘ collaborative effort, “Kanye’s B-Day Song,” a catchy tune commissioned by Kim Kardashian West.

‘Ye is a huge fan of the show, saying after it was renewed for 70 more episodes, “This is the greatest news. This is my favorite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.”

