Getty Image

Last week, Rep. Karen Bass announced that she would be heading to Congress to recognize the life and work of Nipsey Hussle. “I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever,” she wrote in a tweet announcing the decision. On Wednesday, Congresswoman Bass followed through on her promise.

.@RepKarenBass tribute to Ermias Asghedom: "Nipsey Hussle used the platform he created with his music to lift our community as he climbed…He saw the overlooked and welcomed the dismissed." pic.twitter.com/iEOssqjFwe — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2019

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today on the floor of the House of Representatives to formally recognize and honor the legacy of Ermias Asghedom,” said chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. “Nipsey Hussle used the platform he created with his music to lift our community as he climbed. His business ventures, his investments, his philanthropy, his community engagement — every step of the way he had the sole purpose of bettering the community he came from.”

Bass, a native of Los Angeles herself, represents California’s 37th Congressional District, which includes — among a number of other neighborhoods in West, Central, And South Central Los Angeles — Hussle’s own Crenshaw District. Bass greatly admired Hussle for the work that he did for his hometown. “He reminded our community that the power we hold is the power of where we come from, and that awareness of that power can never be taken from us,” she said.