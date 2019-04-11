Kendrick Lamar joined the chorus of voices speaking for Nipsey Hussle’s legacy with a loving, nostalgic dedication in the pages of the program for Nipsey’s memorial, calling the fallen rapper “a vessel from God.” Elsewhere in the memorial, former President Barack Obama also paid homage to Nipsey with a letter read by business partner Karen Civil, while singers Jhene Aiko, Marsha Ambrosius, and Anthony Hamilton gave musical tributes, and Snoop Dogg and YG eulogized the late, great rapper/businessman with stories about his generosity and drive.
Kendrick shared a similar story in his own writing, reminiscing on their mutual rise to stardom opening for other LA rappers like The Game and calling him a “radical,” a “thinker,” and “the messenger.” Kendrick and Nipsey collaborated on Nipsey’s Victory Lap record “Dedication,” so it’s only right that the full text of his dedication to Nip can be seen below. The remainder of the memorial service can also be streamed here.
In 2009, I remember trekking cities alongside Nipsey and family. Both performing as opening acts on The Game LAX tour. Our sprinter van trailed their mobile home from state to state.
Though I was there as support for my brother Jay Rock, Nipsey greeted me as one of his own. And that was very commendable. Casually, I would go out to the crowd and listen to the substance he spewed on stage. Thinking to myself, this is the type of talent I want to be a part of. His charisma and way with words was powerful. But his integrity as a person made me even more enthused.
I watched a young, ambitious black male orchestrate fellowship amongst the men around him on that tour. Determined to execute one thing—and that was Greatness. Greatness in knowledge, greatness in wealth, and greatness in self. My curiosity about who he really was started to grow from that moment in time. Was he a product of Crenshaw and Slauson? Was he a radical? Or was he a thinker? That mystique kept me engaged throughout his life and career. The years progressed, and my admiration grew from up close and from afar. Watching his interviews, his philosophies, and his work amongst the black community.
Time surely revealed itself. I realized Nipsey was all of those perspectives. But most importantly, he was a vessel from God. As my heart aches for him and his family, I understand that the Most High doesn’t make mistakes. I pray that Ermias Foundation continues to blossom. I pray for those who trespass against it.
A true King will be tested in adversity. To stand in fearlessness in what he believes will impact on the earth, as well as in heaven. So thank you Nipsey the Radical. Nipsey the Thinker. Nipsey the Father. Nipsey the Brother. Nipsey the Husband. Nipsey the Friend. Nipsey the Great. And from now on, Nipsey the Messenger……Shalom.