Kendrick Lamar joined the chorus of voices speaking for Nipsey Hussle’s legacy with a loving, nostalgic dedication in the pages of the program for Nipsey’s memorial, calling the fallen rapper “a vessel from God.” Elsewhere in the memorial, former President Barack Obama also paid homage to Nipsey with a letter read by business partner Karen Civil, while singers Jhene Aiko, Marsha Ambrosius, and Anthony Hamilton gave musical tributes, and Snoop Dogg and YG eulogized the late, great rapper/businessman with stories about his generosity and drive.

Kendrick shared a similar story in his own writing, reminiscing on their mutual rise to stardom opening for other LA rappers like The Game and calling him a “radical,” a “thinker,” and “the messenger.” Kendrick and Nipsey collaborated on Nipsey’s Victory Lap record “Dedication,” so it’s only right that the full text of his dedication to Nip can be seen below. The remainder of the memorial service can also be streamed here.