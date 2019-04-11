Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service is getting underway, with guests filing into the sold-out Staples Center to pay final respects to the late, great rapper. While his impact in LA was as much cultural as musical, it looks like LA’s musicians — both natives and transplants — are also set to pay tribute to Nipsey’s legacy. A photo of the program from @2Cool2Bl0g lists musical performances from close collaborators like Marsha Ambrosius and Jhene Aiko, as well as admirers like Anthony Hamilton and Stevie Wonder. Honorary pallbearers include DJ Mustard and YG, both of whom worked with Nipsey.

Jhene Aiko Anthony Hamilton Stevie Wonder & Marsha Ambrosius will be performing at Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral pic.twitter.com/DEkNTAohQI — 2cooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) April 11, 2019

The memorial service is free and open to the public, with tickets “selling” out within minutes of availability. Secondary resale sites were forced to curb scalpers who attempted to cash in on the high demand for access, and to accommodate fans outside of LA, Tidal provided a live stream on its app. The memorial will be followed by a 25-mile “victory lap” — the procession will travel a circuit of South Los Angeles landmarks, including Nipsey’s own Marathon clothing store on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson where he was tragically gunned down on March 31 and which will be renamed Nipsey Hussle Square in his honor.

You can watch the memorial service via Tidal, but there are also streams available on Youtube from CBS News, Time, and USA Today.