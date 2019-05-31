Kevin Gates Continues His Stretch Of Success With A Surprise EP, ‘Only The Generals Gon Understand’

05.31.19 25 mins ago

Jimmy Fontaine

Kevin Gates has had a busy 2019 so far, between appearing on other people’s songs and sharing a handful of singles of his own. The singles he’s shared this year — “Therapy Sh*t 4,” “I Got The Dope,” “Big Gangsta,” and “Yukatan” — weren’t attached to any known new project from Gates, but that’s not true anymore. Last night, Gates released a surprise new EP, Only The Generals Gon Understand, which features the latter two songs, along with four others.

The EP comes in the midst of the most commercially successful stretch of Gates’ career, as his last two mixtapes — By Any Means 2 and Luca Brasi 3 — peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Only The Generals Gon Understand is a surprise, but it’s not exactly unprecedented: Around this time last year, Gates released another surprise EP, Chained To The City.

Listen to Only The Generals Gon Understand and check out the art and tracklist below, as well as Gates’ upcoming tour dates.

Bread Winnters

1. “Big Gangsta”
2. “Yukatán”
3. “Luv Bug”
4. “Rich Off”
5. “World Luv”
6. “Case Closed”

06/14 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex
06/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/23 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/24 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Arena
07/26 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
07/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
07/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/31 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

TAGSKevin GatesOnly The Generals Gon Understand
