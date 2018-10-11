Getty Image

Lil Yachty’s had a relatively quiet year in comparison to 2017, when he beefed with Joe Budden and gave away free sneakers with Foot Locker. However, he’s quietly been toiling away on new music at a breakneck pace, as evidenced by the release of two mixtapes in the last nine months with Lil Boat 2 and Birthday Mix 3. It seems that the extra practice has the now-21-year-old feeling extra confident as he prepares for the release of his official sophomore album, Nuthin’ 2 Prove, and announces its release date of October 21.

Undeterred by the low sales of his prior project, Teenage Emotions, the Atlanta native and Quality Control Records signee has reinvented himself. While he still rocks the colorful, beaded braids that have become his signature marker, he has revamped his formerly casual rap style to prove that he can rhyme with rest of his QC cohorts, teasing a joint project with Migos that may have been sidelined by the trio’s renewed focus on solo releases.

The cover for Nuthin’ 2 Prove continues the nautical theme of Lil Yachty’s cover presentation as he sits on the deck of a sailboat, smoking an old fashioned pipe and bearing an aggressive but thoughtful expression. If it reflects the more serious attitude he’s displayed on his latest projects, he may just dispel many of the complaints that dogged his earlier output, but judging from the title, there’s hopefully still a little room for the fun, lighthearted Yachty as well.

Nuthin’ 2 Prove is due next Friday, October 21 on Quality Control Records.