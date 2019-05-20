Logic’s ‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’ Debuted At No. 1 And Became His Third Chart-Topping Album

05.20.19 42 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been pretty much all wins for Logic lately. His Supermarket book was successful enough to make him the first rapper to have a New York Times best-selling novel, and he recently released a new album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. That is performing well for him as well: On the Billboard 200 chart dated May 25, the album debuts in the top spot, making it Logic’s third No. 1 album of his career.

During the week ending on May 16, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind earned 80,000 equivalent album units earned, with 24,000 coming from album sales. The album’s songs generated 73.93 million on-demand audio streams, which made it the most-streamed album of the week. Logic previously reached the top of the chart with his 2017 album Everybody and his 2018 mixtape Bobby Tarantino II.

To achieve the top spot, Logic fought off competition from Billie Eilish, whose album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? remained in the No. 2 spot with 68,000, as well as from Khalid, whose Free Spirit also held steady at No. 3 thanks to 46,000 units.

Logic is grateful for the accomplishment, and he shared a simple thankful message on Twitter in response to the news:

Read our review of Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind here.

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

