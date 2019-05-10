Just a few days ago, Logic revealed that his new album, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, would be out this week, and yesterday, he revealed the tracklist, which features guest appearances from Eminem, YBN Cordae, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, My Dad, and Will Smith. Now the album is out, and the Smith collab, “Don’t Be Afraid To Be Different,” includes a nod to Smith’s famous The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song, one of the most iconic and memorable TV theme songs ever.
After Logic’s introductory chorus, Smith starts his verse with the opening lines of the Fresh Prince theme before abandoning the idea, rapping, “West Philadelphia born and raised / On the playground is where I… ah f– all that.” From there, Smith spends the rest of his verse talking about how he’s been a trendsetter, whether it was decades ago or today with his social media success:
“Came in the game on my neon fresh
Won the first rap Grammy so I guess I’m blessed
Come off tours, walk on sets
Everybody followin’ the trends I set
60 million sold, doin’ it different
And my IG poppin’ from doing it different
Bad vibrations, I stay distant
RattPack, MSFTS, doin’ it different
Fortnite doin’ the Carlton dance
Come on, it’s just different, man.”
Listen to “Don’t Be Afraid To Be Different” above, and listen to all of Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind below.
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is out now via Def Jam.