Yesterday, Logic took to Twitter to complain about the process of clearing samples for use in songs, writing, “Just want to take a moment and say, F*ck sample clearence. F*ck clearing samples. F*ck people taking all a producers money for not doing sh*t and f*ck the companies that say no just cuz.” Now it looks like that issue was on his brain because of the imminent release of his new album: Logic previously said that Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is coming soon, but now he’s given it a firm release date of Friday, May 10.

He also shared the artwork for the record, a drawing of himself with a red skull emerging from the side of his head. There are some easter eggs here as well, like the modified Adidas logo on his jacket that’s been changed to read “Anxiety.”

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The album. Available everywhere Friday. pic.twitter.com/PedMRVEiEP — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) May 8, 2019

