It’s become clear that there is some unreleased Mac Miller music floating around out there: He had a posthumous Spotify Singles release in November, and more recently, he appeared on a song by Seth Hirsch. Now it looks like there’s an entire Miller album out there, one that he recorded with Madlib.

In a recent interview, Chicago producer Thelonious Martin was asked if there’s any unreleased Miller music he wishes fans could hear, and he responded:

“There’s plenty of it. When we was working on ‘Guidelines,’ he was always excited about all these other songs. He had this Madlib album, called Maclib. I opened for Madlib in Chicago last summer, at Pitchfork. So I’m opening for Madlib, and about 15, 20 minutes left in my set, Madlib pulls up. Pete Rock walks up as well. So I’m trying to focus and DJ, and Madlib gets on and 15 minutes into his set he just randomly plays a Mac Miller joint. And I turn to him, I’m like, ‘There’s more of these, right?’ He’s said, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s a whole album. Maclib.’ What! What! He just kept moving on with his DJ set. If Madlib decides to bless the world with that project, he should.”

Thundercat, one of Miller’s friends, also confirmed that the album does exist, tweeting, “I was there when he recorded it. Blew my f*cking mind.”

Martin talked more about Miller in the interview, so read the whole thing here.