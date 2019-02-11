Ariana Grande Was Irate With The Recording Academy After Mac Miller Didn’t Win Any Grammys

At last night’s Grammy Awards, it appears there were no major issues (at least nothing as bad as a change-prompting ways of last year). That said, Ariana Grande wasn’t pleased with some of the results, specifically, Mac Miller’s loss for Best Rap Album.

After Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy took home the honor, Grande took to Twitter and fired off a series of upset tweets (which have since been deleted), writing, “trash,” “f*ck,” “bullsh*t,” and “literal bullsh*t.” People quickly assumed Grande was taking shots at Cardi B, so Grande quickly clarified, “nothing to do w her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry,” adding in another, “that’s not what i meant and u know that.”

She went on to explain that her tweets were actually expressing her frustration that the Recording Academy had invited Miller’s parents to the ceremony so they could watch their son lose. Grande tweeted, “this. this is what i meant. karen was gonna have a green suit made.” She added, “THEY INVITED HIS PARENTS OUT. NO,” and, “he slept in the studio for two months.”

All of the aforementioned tweets have been deleted.

Earlier in the evening, Grande took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the Grammys she won, writing in a tweet, “i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f*ck ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

Grande, of course, was not at the ceremony herself due to frustrations with the Academy because of a dispute over the performance she was supposed to give during the show.

Find the full list of Grammys results here, and read about the night’s biggest winners, losers, and upsets here.

