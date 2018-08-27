The Fan Who Rushed Onstage At A Beyonce And Jay-Z Show Has Been Charged With Battery

In case you needed a reminder, running up on the stage of an entertainer will get you in legal hot water – especially if’s Jay-Z and Beyonce’s stage. The Hollywood Reporter reports that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, who ran onto the stage at The Carters’ Atlanta On The Run II tour stop and allegedly attacked Jay-Z has been charged with simple battery. He was initially charged with disorderly conduct and released, but the authorities apparently are after a bigger penalty after investigating. Maxwell was stopped by security and dancers before any serious damage could be inflicted.

There were multiple videos recording the incident, but one view in particular shows how the man ran onto the stage at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium after The Carters ended their set with their “Apesh!t” hit. TMZ reports that Maxwell jumped on stage and tried to “follow the artists backstage.” The dancers reportedly paused in shock before then scrambling behind Maxwell. Media personality Deron Jordan speculated on his Instagram page that concertgoers heard Maxwell screaming “abuse” at Jay-Z throughout the night before he jumped onstage.

After security tackled Maxwell, he was charged with disorderly conduct and released, but another charge was added. The Carters seem unfazed, as Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure said on her Instagram account that the two were looking forward to their second Atlanta show on Sunday night, which apparently went off without a hitch.

