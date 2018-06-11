Getty Image

For some reason or another, recently-convicted “Pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli — who previously laid claim to such fabled rap projects as the million-dollar Wu-Tang album and Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V — now claims that he’s not only heard the J. Prince-vetoed Drake response to Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” Shkreli also says he actually owns it.

In a Facebook post posted by a friend on June 9, Shkreli claims that he received the track on an unmarked USB sent to his offices.

“I’m pleased to hear Lil Wayne’s Carter V will be released soon and his litigation has been settled. It is a great addition to his already impressive corpus. Additionally, I am pleased to report my offices have received an unmarked USB disk containing what appears to be unpublished and newly created tracks by Drake, referencing recent events with respect to Pusha-T and Kanye West. There are 10 tracks and some appear to be demo tracks by an unnamed artist to inspire a forthcoming, fully-produced ‘disrespect’ musical piece. I would normally share a snippet as I have in the past but my present situation negates this possibility.”

J. Prince described the track in question as potentially “career-ending” for Pusha T and Kanye West — one of the main reasons he says he put a hold on its release. The veracity of both Shkreli’s and Prince’s claims can’t exactly be confirmed, but given Wu-Tang’s fans’ response to the former’s holding out on them with Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, he may want to watch out for Drake fans thirsty to hear that response — if it actually exists.