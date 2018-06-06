Getty Image

In a new interview with Billboard, Rap-A-Lot CEO and respected Houston businessman J. Prince revealed that the Pusha T and Drake beef may have been in danger of escalating further than previously thought. While he was technically giving the interview to promote his new book, The Art & Science Of Respect, the conversation naturally turned to the ongoing, increasingly contentious feud between his protege and the GOOD Music president.

According to Billboard‘s William E. Ketchum III, Prince showed a threatening text he’d received in the days since he interjected in the rap beef to advise Drake to hold his response to Pusha’s “Story Of Adidon.” “The Story Of Adidon” was itself a response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” which was a response to references made against him on Pusha’s Daytona closer, “Infrared.” As “Duppy” made use of Pusha’s fiancé Virginia Williams as part of a double entendre, Pusha considered this license to ridicule Drake’s relationship with his father, mock his continued use of producer “40” Shebib, who has long battled multiple sclerosis, and revealed a rumored illegitimate child Drake may have fathered with a French adult film star.

J. Prince insists that he stepped in to prevent the beef from crossing into real-life conflict, explaining just how far things have really gone to Ketchum: